Former longtime Southold resident Carlin A. Pfeifle of Peconic Landing in Greenport died May 9. He was 80.

The daughter of Charles and Adele LaBranche Elias, she was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Patchogue. She graduated from Simmons College in Boston.

In 1959, she married Richard Pfeifle in Patchogue.

Ms. Pfeifle is survived by her husband, Richard, of Greenport; daughter, Alix Milot of Fairfield, Conn.; son, Kevin, of Bayport and four grandchildren.

Private interment will take place at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

