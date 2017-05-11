Five Guys considers expanding to Riverhead — again

A Five Guys restaurant could be the newest business to fill a vacant storefront at the Riverhead Centre on Route 58.

The applicant is requesting a special permit to renovate an existing storefront, formerly a Lane Bryant clothing store, to make way for the burger spot, according to a staff report on the application before the Riverhead Town Board.

The restaurant would be an expansion of an existing non-conforming use, as there are other restaurants — a bagel store, the Country Rotisserie, TGI Fridays and the vacant Joe’s Crab Shack — in the shopping center, according to the report.

A Five Guys had been proposed in 2013 on Route 58 where The Vitamin Shoppe is currently located. The fast-food restaurant “changed their mind” about opening in Riverhead at the time, according to reports at the time.

The nearest locations are currently in Port Jefferson Station and Selden. The Five Guys menu features an assortment of hot dogs, burgers, fries and milkshakes.

Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter said at Thursday’s work session this is the opportunity to request a site access easement to allow traffic to enter at Osborn Avenue into the shopping center. There is a preliminary site plan approval for the Irwin Garsten retail center between the Riverhead Centre and the town highway department yard.

“Riverhead Centre from my position, has to give us the cross access easement,” he said, as it would allow the town to push for the highway department to merge locations, possibly at EPCAL, with the state highway department.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said she hears concerns from downtown business owners that more restaurants on Route 58 will detract visitors from the area.

“I get it that there’s a restaurant that wants to go into the space, I just would rather see people going downtown to eat rather than on Route 58,” she said, noting that while it is her preference, it’s still subject to a public hearing.

The town needs the cross access easement, she said so it will be the Town Board weighing what’s most important. Emptying people from the shopping center onto Osborn Avenue rather than Route 58 would be an improvement, she said.

