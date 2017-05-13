Blotter: Cutchogue man caught with drugs in woods

Southold Town police arrested a Cutchogue man for drug possession last Wednesday.

Paul Lutz, 24, was seen in the woods at the corner of Route 25 and Moores Lane in Cutchogue around 7:15 p.m. and police learned he was in possession of what appeared to be THC, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• An Orient woman was arrested in Greenport Monday for driving while intoxicated.

Kelly Weeks, 52, was pulled over after she failed to stop at a stop sign on Champlin Place around 5 p.m., officials said. She was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Police arrested a Cutchogue man for DWI last Wednesday in Cutchogue.

Karol Filipkowski, 48, was eastbound on Route 25 and was stopped in front of Cutchogue East Elementary School around 9 p.m. for traveling on the shoulder of the roadway with defective taillights. Officers then learned that he was intoxicated.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI, police said.

• An employee of Albertson Marine in Southold reported around 5:25 p.m. last Thursday that numerous electronics were stolen from several boats there. No arrest has been made at this time.

• A Cutchogue woman reported that three ruby rings, eight “inexpensive” watches and 20 sterling silver rings were stolen from her Depot Lane home last Sunday, police said. The woman said she’d hired someone to run a tag sale at her home April 28 and 29, during which time the theft occurred, officials said. The items are reportedly worth about $1,150. No arrest has been made at this time.

• A Mattituck woman reported being harassed by two Aquebogue women around 8:40 a.m. last Monday. The victim said the women followed her car around town and came to her Harvest Lane home, officials said. The victim, who also reportedly received threatening text messages, wished to pursue charges.

• A Southold woman told police she believed someone went through a jewelry drawer in her bedroom while she was sleeping last Monday night and then locked it, officials said. When police responded, they advised the resident that the drawer was not one that slides, but needed to be lifted like a hatch to gain access, officials said. The resident was then able to open the drawer and stated that nothing was missing.

• An employee at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck reported around 8:30 a.m. last Thursday that small graffiti had been scratched into a wooden wall in the vestibule.

