Greenport man arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer

A Greenport man was arrested for striking a police officer late Friday night, Southold Town police said in a press release.

Christian Davis, 21, was charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after officers responded to a street fight at the intersection of Front and Main Streets shortly before midnight.

Mr. Davis, who had been pointed out for his involvement in the fight by eyewitnesses at the scene, had been walking north on Main Street when a police officer stopped him, according to the report. Police said he approached the officer in an irate manner and punched the officer twice with a closed fist.

Mr. Davis refused to place his arms behind his back, police said, but was eventually subdued by the two officers at the scene.

He was held overnight for a Saturday morning arraignment.

Comments

comments