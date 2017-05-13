Photos: Peconic Landing’s 12th annual John May Mile and 5K

Though the sky was gray and the chance of heavy rain lingered throughout the morning, there was a large turnout for Peconic Landing’s 12th annual John May Mile and 5K Saturday morning.

The race, which was renamed last year in honor of the late longtime Peconic Landing board chairman John May, raised $24,800 for the Greenport Fire Department.

This year’s race winner was 15-year-old Greenport High School student Christopher Kuzinski.

After the race, the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary was honored as winners of this year’s Older Americans Champion Award.

