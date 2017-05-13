Photos: Peconic Landing’s 12th annual John May Mile and 5K

Runners taking off from the starting line at Peconic Landing’s May Mile and 5k on Saturday.
Though the sky was gray and the chance of heavy rain lingered throughout the morning, there was a large turnout for Peconic Landing’s 12th annual John May Mile and 5K Saturday morning.
The race, which was renamed last year in honor of the late longtime Peconic Landing board chairman John May, raised $24,800 for the Greenport Fire Department.
This year’s race winner was 15-year-old Greenport High School student Christopher Kuzinski.
After the race, the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary was honored as winners of this year’s Older Americans Champion Award.
Members of the Greenport Fire Department. (Credit: Krysten Massa photos)
Members of the event’s raffle committee. From left: Jane Winsch, Jen Cardi, Valerie Tirelli Hallock and Mary Hughes.
The coordinators of the event Valerie Tirelli Hallock (left) and Diane Radigan.
This year Peconic Landing had an indoor Kid Zone with activities and games.
Winner of this year’s 5K Christopher Kuzinski running the course.
Krissy Goldberg, the granddaughter of John May, and her daughter Taylor Goldberg
Jack May and his niece Kensington Goldberg.
Superintendent of Greenport and Southold Schools David Gamberg crossing the finish line.
Mike Ereheny, an employee of Peconic Landing, crossing the finish line.
The May family.
The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary being honored with the Older Americans Champion Award.
The Greenport Fire Department receiving the donation from Peconic Landing after the race.
