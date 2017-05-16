North Fork Dog Dock-Diving festival set for this weekend

You don’t need feathers to fly!

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company and Harbor Pet have teamed up to create a unique charity event: The first ever North Fork Dog Dock-Diving Pet Expo.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, dogs of all shapes and sizes will charge down a runway and fling themselves through the air into a pool of water, This may not seem like a big deal until you consider that some dogs flown distances of 30 feet. Impressive!

Tango Munch, a rescued pitbull, Long Island native (he and his human live in West Babylon) and Instagram star (@Tangomunch_pitbull) will be there to prove that any dog can be a dock-diver, regardless of breed.

But the event isn’t just for champion dock-divers. Novice owners can sign up with their pooches and give it a whirl. Who knows? The next champ may be sitting right next to you, drooling at your feet.

The event is the brainchild of Kim Loper, co-owner of Harbor Pet in Greenport, and Rich Vandenburgh, a co-founder of Greenport Harbor Brewing.

Loper heard about a similar event at Westhampton Beach High school and thought it would be a neat thing to do on the upper fork. She approached Mr. Vandenburgh with the idea. He had never heard of dog dock-diving, but after seeing it on ESPN, he was sold.

“We love to embrace ideas that are authentic and when we get to have fun and support good causes, it’s a double win,” he said. “Because we love beer, dogs and the outdoors, this event gives us the opportunity to embrace all of those and support local [causes]. So we are looking forward to a great weekend and appreciate the support of the town and our neighbors in helping make it a successful, fun event.”

Proceeds will benefit two local charities: North Fork Animal Welfare League in Southold and American Legion Burton Potter Post No 185 in Greenport (funds will help rehab the floor for roller skating).

It will also benefit Canine Companions for Independence, a national group that matches highly trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities at no cost to the beneficiaries. The organization helps people gain greater independence and a better quality of life. It’s such important work that Loper and Vandenburgh felt the need to include them as well.

“Fundraising should help animals and people, right?” Loper said.

The event will be held at Greenport Harbor’s Peconic location, where the expansive lawn can accommodate construction of a massive faux dock and pool. The space will also allow for many pet-centric vendors, rescue groups and food stalls. Snacks will also be available from Greenport Harbor’s grill truck. Live entertainment will be provided by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks.

“[It’s] a great way for pet parents to kick off the season here on the North Fork, meet and see new pet products and companies, and enjoy a beer from the brewery.” Loper said.

All that and helping charities? Sounds like a great combo! Hope to see everyone there!

Cheers! (And Woof!)

For more information visit thegivingtank.org/northforkdogdockdiving/ or call Greenport Harbor Brewing Company at (631) 477-1100 or Harbor Pet at (631) 477-1518.

Courtesy photo: Tango will be one of the pooches performing in this weekend’s North Fork Dog Dock-Diving Festival.

