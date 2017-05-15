Joseph Cooper, 35, of Mattituck passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017due to complications of pneumonia.

Having cerebral palsy all his life he was unable to walk or talk, won people over with his sense of humor and mischief.

He attended BOCES in Westhampton and IGHL in East Moriches.

At home, Joseph enjoyed exploring the woods in a golf cart with his mother and visiting his father’s farm.

He leaves behind his parents, Douglas and Frances Cooper of Mattituck and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends spread around the country.

His infectious smile will be missed by all.

Cremation was private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorial donations can be made to IGHL, 221 North Sunrise Service Road, Manorville, NY 11949 or S.A.V.E.S., Post Office Box 1631, Riverhead, NY 11901 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the Cooper family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments