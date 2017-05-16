Police: Greenport man resisted arrest following traffic stop

A Greenport man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee police during a traffic stop, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Stanley Lawrence, 49, was driving on Third Street in Greenport around 2:45 a.m. when he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign, officials said.

During the investigation, police found Mr. Lawrence’s license had previously been revoked, officials said. Mr. Lawrence tried to flee while an officer attempted to arrest him, the report states.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, police said.

