Alice Duerschmidt Schmersal, formerly of Riverhead, died Jan. 18, 2017, in Chula Vista, Calif. She was 95.

Alice was born in Milford, N.H., Sept. 8, 1921, to Rudolph and Elizabeth Duerschmidt. She moved to Riverhead with her family in 1937 and graduated from

Riverhead High School in 1938.

She married Chris J. Schmersal Nov. 25, 1942, in Grace Episcopal Church in Riverhead.

Alice was the office manager for the Long Island Cauliflower Association before retiring.

In 2009, she moved to California to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Chris, in 1973; her long time companion, Stan Grodski, in 2001 and her siblings, Doris Murphy, Jane Guthrie Watson, Rudy Duerschmidt and Jack Duerschmidt. She is survived by her only son, Chris (Maureen) of Chula Vista; her grandson, Chris (Tania) of San Diego, Calif.; her granddaughter, Kristen (Chris) of Walnut Creek, Calif; her two great-granddaughters, Kaelin Mae Liberman and Kylie Reese Liberman of Walnut Creek; her sisters, Helen Cronin of Berlin, Conn. and Flora Flanagan of Tequesta, Fla.; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is planned for June in Long Island.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments