Joan M. Luca, recently of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Exton, Pa., The Villages, Fla., and Laurel, passed away May 3, 2017, at Regina Nursing Home in Hastings. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Russell Luca, sharing 64 years of marriage together.

Born Aug. 16, 1931, in North Hempstead, Joan was the daughter of the late Robert and Anne (née Callahan) Malito.

She grew up in Great Neck, spending summers at the beach on the North Fork of Long Island. A graduate of Great Neck High School and Katharine Gibbs School, she worked as a legal secretary for law firms throughout Long Island. Eventually, Joan settled in Laurel, where she spent over 30 years raising her family.

Joan was bright, yet humble. She made friends quickly with her kindness and sincerity. She remembered everybody’s name and was always open and welcoming. Being small in stature was never an obstacle for Joan; her rapier wit and immense vocabulary made here formidable beyond her size.

Joan enjoyed reading, knitting, cross-stitch and gardening. She was an amazing cook, known for her pasta and meatballs, sausage and peppers, and her husband’s holiday favorites: sour string beans and mincemeat pie.

Joan’s real love was her family and friends and the holiday gatherings she would host. Christmas was a special time for Joan as she enjoyed both the religious and festive aspects of the season. She was deeply religious, a kind and caring woman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and best friend and will be deeply missed.

Joan was predeceased in death by her husband, Raymond “Sookie,” and is survived by her daughter, Diane (Larry) McCabe of Minnesota; her sons, Guy (Holly Dawn) Luca of Iowa, and Robert (Lydia) Luca of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kerry Ann, Gregory Ward, and Connor James McCabe, and Callie Anne and Christopher Russell Luca; and her brother, Robert (Joann) Malito of South Carolina.

A memorial service was held May 5 at The Church of St. Rita in Cottage Grove, Minn.

Please consider a donation to Regina Senior Living, specifically for the chapel, regina-seniorliving.com/giving.

