LIVE RESULTS: North Fork school budget votes

Residents in all five local school districts voted Tuesday on proposed 2017-18 school budgets and board of education elections.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Greenport and will close at 9 p.m. elsewhere. The Suffolk Times staff will continue to update this page with results as the budget and election results are announced.
GREENPORT
Proposed budget: $18,365,500
YES 235
NO 55
Referendum: Establish a $750,000 capital reserve fund
YES 232
NO 55
Board of Education
Kirsten Droskoski 237
OYSTERPONDS
Proposed budget: $5,704,425
YES 116
NO 25
Board of Education
Jeffrey Demarest 121
Janice Caufield 120
MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE
Proposed budget: $40,765,316
YES 414
NO 147
Board of Education
Brian Mealy 486
Charles Anderson 471
SOUTHOLD
Proposed budget: $29,440,000
YES 451
NO 108
Library proposition
YES 469
NO 91
Board of Education
Scott Latham 491
Brian Tobin 480
NEW SUFFOLK
Proposed budget: $1,110,701.32
YES 52
NO 14
Board of Education
Tony Dill 59