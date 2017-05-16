LIVE RESULTS: North Fork school budget votes

Residents in all five local school districts voted Tuesday on proposed 2017-18 school budgets and board of education elections.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Greenport and will close at 9 p.m. elsewhere. The Suffolk Times staff will continue to update this page with results as the budget and election results are announced.

GREENPORT

Proposed budget: $18,365,500

YES 235

NO 55

Referendum: Establish a $750,000 capital reserve fund

YES 232

NO 55

Board of Education

Kirsten Droskoski 237

OYSTERPONDS

Proposed budget: $5,704,425

YES 116

NO 25

Board of Education

Jeffrey Demarest 121

Janice Caufield 120

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

Proposed budget: $40,765,316

YES 414

NO 147

Board of Education

Brian Mealy 486

Charles Anderson 471

SOUTHOLD

Proposed budget: $29,440,000

YES 451

NO 108

Library proposition

YES 469

NO 91

Board of Education

Scott Latham 491

Brian Tobin 480

NEW SUFFOLK

Proposed budget: $1,110,701.32

YES 52

NO 14

Board of Education

Tony Dill 59

