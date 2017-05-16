Five wellness benefits of walking 30 minutes per day

You’ve probably heard enough about how walking will help you lose weight and get in better shape. But you may not have heard about some of these other, less publicized benefits of walking.

Walking lowers your risk of diabetes

It’s not just about weight loss. The act of walking actually lowers your blood sugar levels. It also boosts lower-leg blood circulation, which can be a problem for people with diabetic and pre-diabetic conditions.

Walking lowers your risk of stroke and heart attack

Walking regularly lowers blood pressure by as much as 10 points. It reduces the risk of stroke by 20% to 40%, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%.

Walking helps you get more “regular”

Walking helps improve gastric mobility. The flexing of your core and abdominal muscles while walking encourages healthful movement in your GI system.

Walking improves your mood

This has been well-researched and happens for multiple reasons. Regular walking releases endorphins, which help relieve pain and tension. Walking also decreases nervous reactions of anger and hostility. And walking outside in natural sunlight helps reduce symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder, so it’s a great cure for the Winter Blues.

Walking makes you a better teammate

People who walk together accomplish more together. Accommodating each other’s stride-length and pace promotes better coordination and cooperation in work-related tasks, and sharing the daily experience of walking promotes a deep level of bonding.

Walk with us this Sunday

The Northwell Health Walk is planned for this Sunday, May 21, at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead. Check-in will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Walk day activities include a kids zone, musical entertainment, wellness village, photo booth, giveaways, pre-walk warm-ups, sponsor row and more. Learn more at: northwellhealthwalk.org/event/eastend.

As the East End’s No. 1 health care resource, Peconic Bay Medical Center is ready to provide the care you need, from local specialist and comprehensive programs and services to the full range of services of New York State’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health. Learn more at PBMCHealth.org

Comments

comments