It is was a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Barbara Jobst. Barbara died May 12, 2017, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Oct. 14, 1929, she was the beloved only child of John and Babette Jobst, who immigrated to this country from Germany and together began Jobst Bakery in Baldwin. Barbara would continue the family bakery business with her husband, Henry Heppt and together they raised three children, Barbara, Henry and Laurinda.

Barbara was a dedicated mother and moved to Southampton where she lived near her eldest daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Glen Seifert. She was a devoted grandmother to her only grandchild, Caitlin. She left eastern Long Island later in life to be closer to Laurinda and Henry Heppt in North Carolina. She spent her final years at Peconic Landing in the company of good friends and faithful dinner companions, Evelyn and Marilyn.

No matter where she was living, her warm, impeccably organized home was often a gathering place for her small, but close-knit family. She lovingly displayed family photos and keepsakes from years of wonderful memories, including family trips to Mohonk Mountain House, holiday celebrations and even hot air ballooning on her 80th birthday.

Barbara’s ashes will be buried next to her parents at St. Charles’ Cemetery. In lieu of a memorial, Barbara’s life will be privately celebrated by her family.

Memorial donations may be made to Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

