Margaret Ann Flanagan of Southold died May 11 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 65.

The daughter of Francis and Marian Groll Dirscherl, she was born May 27, 1951, in Liberty, N.Y.

On Aug. 11, 1973, she married James Flanagan in the Bronx.

Ms. Flanagan received a Bachelor of Science in math and a Master of Science in school administration. For 25 years, she worked as a high school math teacher for Rye City Schools in Rye, N.Y., retiring in 2006.

She served as past president of volunteers at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, where she was also a member of its board of trustees.

Family members said Ms. Flanagan enjoyed quilting, reading, spoiling her family and friends, baking and sunsets.

Predeceased by her father in 2001, Ms. Flanagan is survived by her brother, James, of Old Bridge, N.J., and her mother, of Tinton Falls, N.J.

Services will be private. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

