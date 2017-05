Shelia D. Parrish-Miles of Riverhead died May 15 at Southside Hospital. She was born Dec. 6, 1958, in Greenport and was 58.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Cutchogue, followed by an 11 a.m. service at the church. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments