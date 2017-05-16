Former Orient resident Ann V. Vail, longtime resident of Putnam Valley, N.Y. died April 29. She was 88.

The daughter of Donald and Frances Mclaren Vanderbilt, she was born March 3, 1929, in Brooklyn.

As a young woman, she worked at the Orient Point Inn. She later worked for Sears, Roebuck & Company for many years.

Predeceased by her daughter Laura Esposito, Ms. Vail is survived by her son, Jeremiah; her daughter Victoria Rosita; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., where a service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

Comments

comments