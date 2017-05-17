William R. Schlegel

William R.“Bill” Schlegel of Southold and formerly of Merrick died May 16, 2017. He was 97.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, May 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington.

Memorial donations to the Mattituck Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer’s disease research would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Suffolk Times.

