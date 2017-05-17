The Quirky Mermaid opens in Southold

A new store celebrating merfolk and their fans has opened in Southold.

The Quirky Mermaid, located on Main Road in the spot that formerly housed Coast, began selling under-the-sea-themed jewelry, home décor, clothing and more on Friday.

Liz Clayton, a former part-time employee of Coast, is the new owner.

“As soon as I got here I said, ‘I want this to be my store,'” said Clayton, who permanently moved to her second home in Southold from the Upper West Side four years ago. “And here it is.”

The former owner of Coast, Maggie Merrill, said she sold the business to Clayton so she could focus on her family and her work as an agent at North Fork Real Estate Inc.

“I’m really happy that I was able to pass it on to Liz,” Merrill said. “It’s a great spot and I’m sure she’s going to do really well.”

Clayton has made a few changes to the interior, painting the floor a sea green and moving the register to the shop’s second level.

She offers everything one might need to live the mermaid life — from sea glass jewelry to octopus-shaped wall hangings to driftwood sculptures. You’ll also find reasonably priced furniture in maritime colors and more.

And be sure to check out festive netted shawls from Natarose Designs.

The Quirky Mermaid joins Southold’s growing row of lifestyle and décor shops which includes nearby businesses like White Flower Farmhouse, re:design and TouchGOODS.

It’s just the latest venture for Clayton who worked for 30 years as a hair colorist in New York City.

“I just turned 60 and it feels like you can always start a new chapter and do something fun and interesting in a new place,” she said. “I feel really peaceful when I’m in here, surrounded by stuff I like.”

Find The Quirky Mermaid at 53965 Main Road, Southold. Call (631) 407-5134 or follow them on Instagram, @thequirkymermaid.

Top photo: Inside The Quirky Mermaid in Southold. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

