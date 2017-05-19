Owner of Harbourfront Deli, The Loft sells Front Street building

Both the Harbourfront Deli and The Loft restaurant in Greenport Village have served their last customers.

Owner Perry Angelson closed both businesses Sunday and sold the Front Street building Thursday. He has owned the deli for nearly three decades and opened the second-floor restaurant 11 years ago.

“It’s mixed emotions,” he said in a telephone interview Friday, adding he’s looking forward to his retirement. “You’re excited for the next chapter, but you’ll miss the customers. It’s like a double-edged sword, but it’s good. It’s a part of life.”

Broker Hal Zwick of Town and Country Real Estate said Jeff and Shari Zuckerman of Manhattan purchased the building and plan to lease it. They declined to be interviewed for this story, he said.

The final sale price has not yet been disclosed. It was listed at $1.8 million.

“Basically, it’s a phenomenal building in a phenomenal location,” Mr. Zwick said. “It’s a growing area and the only downtown area really on the North Fork.”

Some potential renters have expressed interest in keeping it as a deli and restaurant, he said, adding another person inquired about turning the first floor into a bar and restaurant.

In June, Mr. Angelson also sold the Coronet Luncheonette. Crazy Beans opened its third location in that Front Street space a few months later.

“It was a nice run,” Mr. Angelson said about working in the restaurant industry. “I’m going to miss doing it, but it’s time to move on.”

Photo credit: Nicole Smith

