Blotter: Woman charged with DWI outside Greenport hospital

Eastern Long Island Hospital contacted police Sunday night after an intoxicated woman attempted to drive away from the hospital parking lot, according to a Southold Town police report.

Police found Kristen Quadland, 50, of Sag Harbor around 7 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a parked, running vehicle, officials said. During the investigation, Ms. Quadland was found to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana, police said.

She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

• A Mattituck man contacted police Monday around 10:15 a.m. after he found graffiti written in black magic marker with the word “niger” on a town sign by the bridge on Grand Avenue in Mattituck, the report states.

Southold police took photographs of the graffiti and contacted the Suffolk County police hate crime unit, officials said.

“Since the graffiti didn’t target a specific person, it was not considered a bias crime,” the report states.

Town police removed the markings, officials said.

• Police investigated a report of squatters living at a home on Route 25 in Cutchogue Friday morning, officials said. A police officer and a town code enforcement officer responded to the location and found a man, woman and child inside the residence, officials said. The woman said she found an advertisement on Craig’s List to rent the home for $1,900 per month, police said.

The residence had power, but no running water and there wasn’t any food inside the home, officials said. The incident was reported to child protective services and police weren’t able to locate the property owner, the report states.

• A Greenport woman contacted police Sunday around 7:10 p.m. after she found a baby raccoon in a box at the basketball courts on Third Street, the report states. The officer released the raccoon in Moore’s Woods, police said.

• Police were called last Thursday around 9:30 a.m. after two people got into an argument over property lines on Carpenter Street in Greenport, the report states. An officer advised the complainant to contact Greenport Village to clarify the property lines, officials said.

Both subjects agreed to stay away from each other, police said. No further action was taken.

• A burglary was reported last Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Fishermans Beach Road in Cutchogue, police said. Nearly $1,000 in change was reported stolen and the investigation is continuing, officials said.

• A Greenport resident reported last Sunday that his white Schwinn bicycle was stolen from a home on Third Street, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

