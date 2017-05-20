Southold Town police make pair of DWI arrests Friday

An unlicensed driver and another man accused of causing a pair of motor vehicle crashes were arrested in separate incidents on the North Fork Friday, according to Southold Town police press releases.

Police said Bryan Burke, 30, of Southold struck a car at the corner of Front and Main streets about 10:30 p.m. before traveling on and striking a tree at the entrance to Mitchell Park.

Mr. Burke, who police found to be intoxicated, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also treated for minor injuries at Eastern Long Island Hospital before being released back into police custody. He was expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.

About an hour earlier on Main Road in Cutchogue, police arrested Carlos Osorio of Greenport for driving while intoxicated and driving without a license. Another motorist had alerted police to Mr. Osorio’s failure to stay in his lane of travel. He is also expected to be arraigned Saturday.

