One Minute on the North Fork: Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue

Since its founding in 1983, Paumanok Vineyards has been consistently considered one of Long Island’s top wine producers.

The winery is owned and operated by Charles and Ursula Massoud, as well as their three sons, Kareem, Salim and Nabeel. Their outstanding wines have won the Aquebogue vineyard numerous accolades over the years, including the Winery of the Year Award at the New York Wine and Food Classic in 2004 and 2015.

It’s also one of the most serene and beautiful spots to spend a mid-spring afternoon.

Enjoy your one minute on the North Fork.

Paumanok Vineyards is located at 1074 Main Road in Aquebogue.

