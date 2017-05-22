See photos from the annual Miles for Mike fundraiser in Greenport

The Miles for Mike 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Greenport High School. The event raised money for the Michael Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established by Michael’s family after his death in 2010.
This year’s scholarship recipient was Christopher North of Greenport.
Sharice Welch of Greenport took the lead organizing the event this year.
See more photos below:
Family and friends come together every year to organize a fundraiser honoring the memory of Michael Brown. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Michael’s cousin, Sheena Welch of Greenport and Ben Daggett of Long Island City. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Tracey Welch of Greenport greeting family friend Barbara Martin of Middle Island. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Sharice Welch of Greenport took the lead in organizing this year’s Miles for Mike fundraiser. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Event organizer Sharice Welch of Greenport with volunteer and longtime family friend Beckie Cairns of New York City. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Debra Martocchia of Southold and Tracey Byrnes, Hannah Henry, and Madelyn Tonyes of East Marion. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Emily and Porter Rees of Cutchogue stop to take a photo under the “Home of the Porters” scoreboard. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Justin Moore of Greenport and Catherine Bosco of Southold supporting the crowd from the bleachers. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Recipient of the 2017 Michael Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund, Christopher North of Greenport. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Event organizers Sharice Welch and Karre Brown, Michael Brown’s sister, with Michael Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund grant recipient, Christopher North. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Comments
comments