Lifelong Cutchogue resident Michael J. Kaloski died at his home May 20. He was 99.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

