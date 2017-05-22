Michael Kenneth Jacobi

Michael “Mike” Kenneth Jacobi, 72 of Southold, passed away May 18, 2017, at home with his wife by his side. Mike was born in Greenport Hospital and was a “Sterling Baby.”

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Kristine “Kris” Jacobi; his children, Kenny Jacobi, Kelli (Joe) Strittmatter, and Melissa McGinness; his granddaughters, Danielle, Amanda, and Jessica Strittmatter and his siblings, Henry (Carol) Jacobi, Iris (Buzz) Begora, Kathy (Norman) Conklin, and Robin Jacobi.

For 48 years Mike managed his own plumbing business, Mike Jacobi Plumbing and Heating. Many recognized his logo of a Snoopy and his statement of faith in Jesus Christ on the side of his trucks.

Mike’s faith in Christ defined his life. He was an evangelist disguised as a plumber and those who called him for a broken pipe often found themselves hearing of Mike’s personal testimony of the abundant love of Jesus. He was best known for sharing his trust in Jesus and his testimony with all whom he met. Many of his customers became friends and extended family. He reached out to those struggling with drug and alcohol addition and assisted many in their rehabilitation through Teen Challenge, a Christian rehab center. He loved his Christian family at Mattituck Community Christian Fellowship.

In the early years of their marriage, Mike and Kris enjoyed many motorcycle trips spanning from Canada to Virginia. He also had a love and enjoyment of photography.

Mike had a sense of humor and enjoyed joking with everyone he came to know. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and for making spaghetti with his own “Secret Sauce” recipe.

To celebrate his life, a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Mattituck Community Christian Fellowship.

Kris is grateful for all of the prayers, love, and support of Mattituck Community Christian Fellowship, Dan Reiter, Dr. Micha and Gayle Kaplan, and George Giannaris.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the East End Hospice in memory of Mike.

