Philip Howard Braddock, age 63, of Peconic, passed from this world May 3, 2017, after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

The son of Harold Tucker and Mary Elizabeth Braddock, he was born in Middleboro Mass., Sept. 5, 1953, the third of three children.

He was an avid sportsman, excelling in football, which led into his being a rowdy New England sports fan; often cursing Mr. Buckner, but more recently frolicking in great successes for his home teams.

Philip never married, nor did he have his own children; though he loved his many nieces and nephews, a goddaughter and many others as his own. He was a wonderful story teller, and a fun-loving friend to many.

Philip was a tiler in a place known for its extravagant architecture. He was passionate about his precision and doing it right the first time. He was truly an artisan, frequently working late into the night. Philip loved being on his knees, laying out the lines of a floor. He set stone without spacers, and wanted everything to be perfect.

His family was close to his heart. He is survived by his brother H. Tucker and his sister Holly Peay and their families.

Philip will be remembered as having a huge heart. He was always excited to see you, and generous of spirit. His laugh filled a room, and his boyish enthusiasm was contagious. He will be deeply missed.

