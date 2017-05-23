Lifelong Cutchogue resident Michael J. Kaloski died peacefully at his home on Alvah’s Lane May 20, 2017, at the age of 99 1/2.

He was born Nov. 29, 1918, to Paul and Sophie Kaloski, who were immigrants from Poland. His parents established a potato farm on Alvah’s Lane in Cutchogue, which Mike farmed from his youth until his retirement at age 83.

Additionally, Mike rendered valuable assistance to the Hargrave family when they established the North Fork’s first vineyard in Cutchogue during the early 1970s.

Mike and his wife, Irene (née Raynor), continued to live on Alvah’s Lane, where they raised three children: Paul Kaloski of Alvah’s Lane, Linda Hamman of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Lorraine Simon of Madison, Conn. He is also survived by siblings Frances Zelinski of Cutchogue, Helen Long of Riverhead, Irene Swastynowicz of Cutchogue and Dorothy Mulhall of Southold; five granddaughters; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mike was predeceased by siblings Chester, Matthew and Felix Kaloski and Estelle O’Connor.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Catholic prayer services will be conducted this afternoon. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Those wishing to remember Mike in a special way may make a donation to the Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

