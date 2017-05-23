Former Southold resident Vera G. Weiss, 103, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, May 18, 2017, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Weiss, and is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence A. Weiss (Kara), and daughter and son-in-law, Lois D. Woods (Jerry); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Whenever asked what her secret was to living so long, she always replied, “I laugh a lot!” Her smiles, jokes and laughter will be greatly missed by all.

