Neil T. Giambrone Sr. of Southold, formerly of Commack, died May 22, 2017, at the age of 77.

He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann; cherished father of Lisa, Melanie, Neil Jr. and Danielle and adored grandfather of Shannon, Cody, Joel, Jordan, Noah, Nicholas, Megan and Brayden.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey in Commack. A Mass of a Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

