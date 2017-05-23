Mary H. Kirwin of Southold died May 21 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 98.

The daughter of Joseph and Mary Zarzecki, she was born Aug. 5, 1918, in Peconic.

Ms. Kirwin worked as a bookkeeper and cook at her husband Joseph’s butcher shop in Greenwich, Conn.

Family members said she enjoyed cooking, fishing and clamming.

Predeceased by her husband in 1998, Ms. Kirwin is survived by her siblings, David Zazeski of Mattituck, Nellie Falcigno of Virginia and Josephine Sorensen of Florida; and her sister-in-law.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to AHRC of Suffolk County.

