Cops: Man airlifted following construction site injury

A 52-year-old man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center after falling from the second floor of a Mattituck house into the basement early Wednesday afternoon, Southold Town police said.

The Cox Neck Road home is under construction and the man was working where the stairs will be, police said. When he fell he landed on his hand and a pile of cardboard, breaking his fall, police said.

The victim suffered a leg injury and was conscious when police and Mattituck Fire Department personnel arrived, officials said. His injuries were not life-threatening. A Suffolk Police medevac helicopter landed at Strawberry Fields shortly before 1 p.m. to transport the victim.

Photo caption: The victim was airlifted Tuesday afternoon from Strawberry Fields. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

