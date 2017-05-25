Mattituck High School dismisses students early following power outage

Mattituck High School called for an early dismissal of its students early Thursday due to a power outage caused by a downed tree, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Students will be sent home at 1:45 p.m., officials said.

Pike Street will be closed to all traffic to allow students to board buses, and parents can pick up their children on Mary’s Road adjacent to the track, officials said.

All after-school activities scheduled for Thursday are canceled.

Top courtesy photo: A downed tree on Main Road caused a power outage Thursday afternoon at Mattituck High School. (Credit: Rodney Shelby)

