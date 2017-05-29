Memorial Day services in Southold and Riverhead towns

The red, white and blue of the American flag will once again blanket the North Fork on Monday, May 29, as local parades and ceremonies are held in observance of Memorial Day.

The following is Monday’s schedule of events:

7:30 a.m.: Orient Memorial Day parade. Begins at Orient Firehouse, 23300 Main Road and travels down Tabor Road, Orchard and Navy streets to the wharf and the first memorial, the World War II memorial, the Korea/Vietnam Memorial and the Civil War Monument. Welcome ceremony follows at the firehouse; coffee and doughnuts served.

8 a.m.: Memorial Day dock service in Greenport. Honor guard, Greenport Village officials, veterans and Boy Scouts meet on Adams Street (behind The Arcade) at 7:45 a.m. for an 8 a.m. step-off. March to Railroad Dock for service. Refreshments follow at Third Street firehouse. Rain or shine.

10 a.m.: Memorial Day parade hosted by the Combined Veterans of Riverhead. Begins at the corner of Pulaski Street and Osborn Avenue, proceeds to World War I monument, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery, Riverhead Cemetery, the World War II monument and St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery. Refreshments follow at the VFW post on Parkway Avenue.

10:30 a.m.: Memorial Day flag-laying ceremony hosted by Wading River Cemetery Association at Wading River Cemetery, 2289 North Wading River Road.

10 a.m.: Southold Town Memorial Day parade. Parade begins at the American Legion monument at Pike Street and Wickham Avenue, Mattituck, and marches west on Pike Street to Pacific Street to Main Road, ending at Mattituck Fire Department.

1 p.m.: Memorial Day ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery in the assembly area, 210 Princeton Blvd.

File photo: The 2015 Southold Town Memorial Day parade. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

Comments

comments