Southold Blotter: Brentwood man charged with DWI

An unlicensed Brentwood man was arrested Saturday night on a drunken-driving charge after his vehicle was found blocking traffic in Peconic, officials said.

Police found Jesus Chicas, 47, stopped in a 1996 Nissan SUV that was obstructing both westbound lanes on Route 48 around 8:20 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with DWI and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• A Southold father reported Sunday that his son’s black and green BMX bicycle was stolen from the corner of Goose Creek Lane and Main Bayview Road, police said. The value of the bike is $50, the report states.

• A Southold woman contacted police last Thursday around 2 p.m. to report a loose dog that was “possibly disturbing the piping plover nests” at South Harbor Beach, officials said. Police checked the beach and no dog was located.

• A resident of Deep Hole Drive in Mattituck reported last Thursday that $100 in damage was done to his home’s windows, police said. The investigation is continuing, officials said.

• A woman who lives on Founders Path in Southold contacted police last Wednesday around 11 p.m. to report she believed someone was “sawing in a room above her apartment,” the report states. Police didn’t find anyone or any evidence of sawing, officials said.

• An anonymous caller reported youths were jumping off the Goose Creek bridge around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, officials said. Police searched the area and didn’t locate anyone jumping off the bridge, the report states.

• An anonymous caller reported that a group of youths on skateboards was causing a traffic hazard at the Mattituck shopping plaza last Monday afternoon, officials said. Police searched the area and didn’t locate the subjects, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

