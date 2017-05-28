Featured Story

Photos: 21st annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival

05/28/2017 5:38 PM |
Hands covered in chalk, artists of all ages converged on Main Street in Riverhead with an array of creative paintings during Sunday’s 21st annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival.

The East End Arts event drew hundreds of people to downtown Riverhead in what’s become a Memorial Day weekend tradition. The day featured plenty of fun in addition to the street painting. Vendors lined the street, music blared from a nearby bandstand and food trucks served an assortment of delicious treats.

The festival ran from noon until 5 p.m.

Dakota Treuber, 10, of Miller Place worked alongside her brother, Blake, 7.

Eli Fishman, the exhibits manager at the Long Island Aquarium, draws a sea lion.

Rory Coonan, 4, of Center Moriches.

Kim Guthrie of Riverhead’s painting.

Debbie and Chrissy Coyne of Middle Island.

Joanne Coppola of East Patchogue.

Chris and Christine Edelstein of Wading River with 4-year-old Abreann.

Angelo Corsini of Bay Shore.

