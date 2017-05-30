Obituaries

Alissa Marie Hale

by |
05/30/2017 11:08 AM |
No Comments

Alissa Marie Hale of Mattituck was born July 6, 1995, to Michele Dickerson Hale and Bryan Hale. She passed away suddenly May 23, 2017. 

Alissa is survived by her parents; her grandmother, Virginia Dickerson; aunts Rhoda (Bob) Marchica and Ginna (John) Hogan; uncle Hans (Lillian) Dickerson; cousins, Dara Marchica, Payton Miller, Daniel Hogan and Amanda Dickerson and many more cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Earle Dickerson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. All are welcome.

This is a paid notice. 

 

Comments

comments