Alissa Marie Hale of Mattituck was born July 6, 1995, to Michele Dickerson Hale and Bryan Hale. She passed away suddenly May 23, 2017.

Alissa is survived by her parents; her grandmother, Virginia Dickerson; aunts Rhoda (Bob) Marchica and Ginna (John) Hogan; uncle Hans (Lillian) Dickerson; cousins, Dara Marchica, Payton Miller, Daniel Hogan and Amanda Dickerson and many more cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Earle Dickerson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport. All are welcome.

This is a paid notice.

