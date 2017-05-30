Cornelius J. Schloth of Southold died May 27 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 84.

The son of John and Mary (Cass) Schloth, he was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Queens.

Mr. Schloth attended St. John’s University in Queens and served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a court officer for the New York State Supreme Court in Riverhead.

On March 5, 1952, he married Arlene Schamberger in Queens.

Mr. Schloth was a member of the Blue Knights and the VFW in Patchogue.

Family members said he enjoyed motorcycles, boating, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Neil, of Lynbrook, Lawrence, of East Rockaway, Constance, of Kew Gardens, Christopher, of East Rockaway, Robert, of Oceanside, Elizabeth, of East Patchogue, and Marlene Bufkins of Southold; his brothers, Gerard, William, Arthur and Peter; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors, Tuesday, May 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, where a funeral service will take place during evening hours.

