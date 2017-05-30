Longtime Greenport resident Martha Cox Mazzaferro died May 28, 2017, in Greenport. She was 89.

The daughter of Russell Scott and Bessie Merritt Cox, she was born July 29, 1927, in Monroe, N.Y. She attended Tuxedo Park High School in Tuxedo Park, N.Y. and Brown’s Business School in Jamaica, N.Y.

Marth worked for three years in Riverhead as a court recorder for Suffolk County and for 28 years, worked as the administrative secretary at Greenport High School.

On May 8, 1949, she married John Mazzaferro in Greenport.

She was a member of Greenport Presbyterian and Greenport Methodist churches.

Family members said Martha enjoyed quilting, playing piano, embroidery, board games, cards, traveling, golf and socializing with friends.

Predeceased by her husband, in 2007 and her sons, Stephen, in 1992 and David, in 1988, Martha Mazzaferro is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Fernando Jimenez of Greenport; granddaughters, Shelia Jimenez of Orlando, Fla., Monica Jimenez Susoreny of Valparaiso, Ind., Jennifer Macullough of Palmer, Alaska; grandson, Michael Mazzaferro of Greenport; daughter-in-law, Nancy Mazzaferro of Greenport; brother, Richard Cox of Port Jefferson and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where service at noon will follow, officiated by Pastor Tom MacLeod. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Rescue, San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport and the Greenport Methodist Church.

This is a paid notice.

