$65K Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Cutchogue

One lucky King Kullen shopper is the recipient of a New York Lottery prize listed at over $65,000.

The winning ticket — a Quick Pick worth $65,689 — was sold at the Cutchogue location on Main Road Monday, New York Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the May 29 Take 5 drawing were: 12 – 20 – 22 – 23 – 25, the lottery announced.

Drawings are televised daily at 11:21 p.m. The winning numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one to 39, with winning Take 5 tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

