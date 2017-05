Eleanore Friedman of Mattituck died May 24 in Sarasota, Fla., after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 80.

She was born in the Bronx May 23, 1937.

Ms. Friedman is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Marcia, of Seattle and son, Ira, of San Diego; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

