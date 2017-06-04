Southold Blotter: Drunken driver left scene of crash

A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday on a drunken-driving charge in Peconic after he reportedly left the scene of a car crash, according to a Southold Town police report.

Police received a call around 7:10 p.m. about the crash and complaints that the driver wasn’t maintaining his lane of travel, officials said.

Police identified the driver as 20-year-old Medardo Torres-Coronel and caught him speeding on Route 25 near Indian Neck Lane, officials said. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

• An unlicensed Southold man was arrested Friday after he was caught driving drunk on Route 25, police said.

Gilberto Gregorio-Ramirez, 32, was pulled over shortly before 10 p.m. near Main Bayview Road after he failed to maintain his lane of travel, officials said. He was arrested and charged with DWI and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the report states.

• A Bellport man was arrested Sunday after he was caught driving drunk in Peconic, police said.

Antonio Argueta, 45, was speeding around 4 p.m. on Route 48 near Carroll Avenue when police pulled him over, officials said. He was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

• A Greenport woman contacted police last Tuesday after someone “hit her on the back of the knee as he went by” her house on Sixth Street, the report states.

The victim described the suspect as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and said he was walking with a group of youths around 3 p.m., police said. She added they continued to walk east on Front Street, officials said. She also asked police to speak to the youth “about his rude behavior,” the report states. Police searched the area and didn’t find the suspect, officials said.

• A Cutchogue man contacted police Friday morning after he believed he found an injured newborn fawn, police said. The officer located the animal and explained to the homeowner that “deer usually hide their young to protect them from predators and it likely wandered from its shelter,” the report states. The deer wasn’t injured and was calling for its mother, police said. The officer planned to follow up on the incident, according to the report.

• A town highway worker contacted police Friday to report several street signs on Naugles Drive and West Mill Road in Mattituck had graffiti on them, police said.

Black spray paint was used to graffiti the word “RAMES” on the signs, officials said. The value of the damage was $250, the report states.

• A Southold man reported Saturday that $1,500 worth of damage was done to three of his glass garage windows within the week, officials said. Police believe the windows were damaged “due to rocks being discharged from a lawn mower,” the report states. The homeowner said he would contact his landscaping company, officials said.

• An anonymous caller contacted police Sunday around 10:30 p.m. to report a peacock was outside Southold Elementary School, the report states. An officer searched the area and didn’t locate the bird, officials said.

• An anonymous caller contacted police Monday around 7:30 a.m. to report a turtle was attempting to cross Route 25 in Greenport, the report states. The turtle was safely moved away from the road before the officer arrived, officials said.

• A white cow escaped from a Cutchogue barn Monday shortly before 8 p.m. and was found roaming New Suffolk Avenue, police said. The officer assisted the farm’s manager with getting the cow back into its gated pen, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

