Love Lane First Fridays kicks off for the summer: VIDEO

Mattituck’s Love Lane was packed with residents and vendors on Friday evening eager to kick off the First Fridays street fair for the summer.

The event, hosted by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, takes place on Love Lane every first Friday of the month from May through October, but was cancelled last month due to poor weather.

Although the late afternoon brought showers and gray skies, Mattituck Chamber of Commerce Vice President David Perrin said he was determined to put on a good event for the community.

“I just kept telling everybody ‘the show will go on,’” said Perri, who owns Cedar House on Sound B&B in Mattituck and Bay Breeze Inn & Bistro in South Jamesport. “We’re doing it.”

Sure enough, by the start of the event at 6 p.m. the sun was out and the vendors were ready to go.

Now in its third year, the idea behind First Fridays originated from the Love Lane merchants who wanted to do something special for residents on Friday night. Business owners and other vendors set up stands outside of the stores and offer samples and items for purchase. Each month, a different local band plays music, with this month featuring Points East.

Michael Affatato, owner of the Village Cheese Shop, served up his own Swiss fondue along with bread in a bowl for $5. Love Lane Sweet Shoppe was giving away samples of milk chocolate dipped potato chips, while Love Lane Kitchen sold mini lobster roll sandwiches.

Other participating vendors included La Tienda in Mattituck, Farmers Kitchen of Riverhead and Holy Schmitt’s Horseradish, also of Riverhead.

“[First Friday’s] is really becoming much more popular,” Affatato said. “We’re really happy about the success.”

Susan Power of Lombardi’s Love Lane Market said she was happy to see a large turnout.

“It brings everyone together,” she said. “Everyone looks forward to it.”

[email protected]

Comments

comments