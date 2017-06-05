Greenport Dances in the Park lineup is set

The lineup for this summer’s series of Dances in the Park has been announced and approved by the Greenport Village Board. The popular village concert series will present a different act in Mitchell Park each Monday night during the summer months.
The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.
Remember to bring a blanket and some chairs.
This year’s lineup is as follows:
July 3: No Request Band
July 10: Swan Live
July 17: Bobby Nathan Band
July 24: Southbound
July 31: Abrazos
Aug. 7: Blue Moon Rising
Aug. 14: Winston Irie
Aug. 21: Vendettas
Aug. 28: Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks
File photo: A scene from Dances in the Park in Greenport. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)