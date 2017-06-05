Greenport Dances in the Park lineup is set

The lineup for this summer’s series of Dances in the Park has been announced and approved by the Greenport Village Board. The popular village concert series will present a different act in Mitchell Park each Monday night during the summer months.

The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.

Remember to bring a blanket and some chairs.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

July 3: No Request Band

July 10: Swan Live

July 17: Bobby Nathan Band

July 24: Southbound

July 31: Abrazos

Aug. 7: Blue Moon Rising

Aug. 14: Winston Irie

Aug. 21: Vendettas

Aug. 28: Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks

File photo: A scene from Dances in the Park in Greenport. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

