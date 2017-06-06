Louise Swenson Downer, 94, of Greenport, peacefully passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, at Peconic Landing.

After graduating from Bennett College, Louise joined the Waves, during World War II, where she served with the Naval Air Transport Service.

Louise was on the board of trustees of Bennett College and East Woods School in Oyster Bay, where she lived a good portion of her life.

She had been a resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport since 2005. She was active in the Peconic Landing community and served on several committees.

Louise was an avid photographer and tennis player and became a golf enthusiast later in life. Louise loved to travel. She loved people and social gatherings and loved hosting friends in her home. She had a range of interests from playing bridge to gardening.

Louise was predeceased by her husband Joseph Platt Downer who died in 2007 and by her first husband John Regan Mahoney who died in 1982. She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Riley, Regan Mahoney and Laura Stojanovic and six grandchildren. Louise is also survived by three stepchildren, Bill Downer, Jeannie McIntyre and Tony Downer and six step-grandchildren. Her brother, Edward F. Swenson died in 2007.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at St. John’s Church in Cold Spring Harbor.

Memorial contributions to the Coalition for the Homeless in New York City or St. John’s Church in Cold Spring Harbor would be appreciated

Arrangements were entrusted to Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

