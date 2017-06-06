Robert E. Syrett, 85, of Wrentham, Mass., formerly of White Stone, Va., passed peacefully May 25, 2017, at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Haynie) Syrett.

Born in Greenport July 20, 1931, he was the son of Lyman E. and Hilda G. (Goldsmith) Syrett and was educated in New York schools.

Robert served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. His love for flying started when he received his pilot’s license at age 16 and continued throughout his life. He flew as a commercial fish spotter and as a corporate pilot. He also loved sailing and motorcycles.

In addition to his wife, Jean, Robert is survived by a son, Steven R. Syrett, and his wife, Mary, of Hamilton, Va.; a daughter,Tracy Cataldo, and her husband, Peter, of Plainville, Mass.; a sister, Shirley Corazzini of Greenport; and four grandchildren, Anna Ukpabi, Max Syrett, Peter Cataldo III and Benjamin Cataldo. He was the father of the late Robin J. Ukpabi.

The family received visitors June 2 at RJ Ross Funeral Home in Wrentham. A funeral Mass wad celebrated June 3 at St. Mary’s Church in Wrentham. Burial was private.

Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 90 Taunton St., Wrentham, MA 02093 or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate.

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.

This is a paid notice.

