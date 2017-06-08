Town to host hurricane preparedness seminar at Peconic Lane Community Center

As hurricane season moves in, Southold Town will host a public awareness seminar at the Peconic Lane Community Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

The event will let the public know how the town’s Office of Emergency Management prepares for and reacts to natural or man-made disasters and where they can find shelter, according to assistant deputy emergency preparedness coordinator Lloyd Reisenberg.

The OEM’s goal is to minimize the impact of incidents or disasters that potentially threaten the safety of the town’s citizens, according to a notice for the seminar.

“Hurricane season is upon us,” Mr. Reisenberg said. “I’ve heard normal, above normal — you don’t know until it’s over.”

