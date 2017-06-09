Should town seek to regulate food trucks?

Supervisor Scott Russell raised the question Tuesday of whether food trucks are actually allowed in Southold Town.

The supervisor said he’s spoken to two people in the last month who want to launch food trucks and need to know what the rules are. But Mr. Russell said it’s unclear what part of the code food trucks are covered by if they’re operating on private property.

“If they’re not allowed by code do we just continue to ignore them or do we address them?” he asked at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. At many locations, food trucks are already a regular course of business, not just for special events, he said.

Councilwoman Jill Doherty said the town “at the very least” should require a license and start the discussion to develop policy. Councilman Bob Ghosio suggested that selling concessions for food trucks to operate on town property could be a way to generate revenue.

The discussion will be revisited at a later work session, Mr. Russell said.

