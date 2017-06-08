Pick-up truck crashes through fence into tree in Laurel

The driver of a pick-up truck narrowly avoided serious injury after careening through a fence post and into a tree off Peconic Bay Boulevard Thursday afternoon, according to the Mattituck Fire Department.

The fence post ripped through the pick-up truck’s dashboard and missed the driver by inches, according to the fire department. The vehicle was headed eastbound when the accident happened just east of Wendy Drive in Laurel at about 1 p.m.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by the Mattituck Fire Department with minor injuries. No charges were expected, Southold Town police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Photo caption: The fence post ripped through the dashboard, narrowly missing the driver. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

