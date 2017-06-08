Jason R. Cooper of New Suffolk died suddenly June 7. He was 47 years old.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Interment with military honors will take place at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

