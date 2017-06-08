Cutchogue firefighter, New Suffolk native Jason Cooper dies at 47

Jason Cooper, a beloved member of the Cutchogue Fire Department and a New Suffolk school board member, died suddenly Wednesday night following an accident at his mother’s home, according to Southold Town police. He was 47.

Police received a call at 6:41 p.m. from Mr. Cooper’s mother, who reported that her son had been working outside on her home and had fallen off a ladder, according to Chief Martin Flatley.

“It was really a very tragic accident,” Chief Flatley said. “He was very well liked and known in the fire department.”

First responders from the Cutchogue Fire Department, which has its headquarters on the same road as the house, quickly arrived on scene to find their fellow fireman. Chief Flatley said a member of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced Mr. Cooper dead at the scene.

Mr. Cooper, who had three children, worked as an aircraft maintenance supervisor for the New York Air National Guard. In 2015, he decided to run for trustee on the New Suffolk Board of Education and said at the time he felt it was important to maintain the district’s identity. His family’s ties to the school date three generations. He attended the school as a student, his children attended there and he volunteered as well, even serving as a school custodian at one time.

New Suffolk school board president Tony Dill said the small community has been stunned by Mr. Cooper’s passing.

“It’s a tremendous loss, not only to the community because the family has been a pillar here for a lifetime or more, but specifically to the school,” he said. “He filled so many roles and was knowledgable on so many things.”

Mr. Cooper has also been a liaison between the school and the Mattituck-Cutchogue Little League, Mr. Dill said, adding that he played a vital role in the project to fix-up a ballfield in Cutchogue two years ago.

Mr. Cooper brought a “breadth of experience” to the school board that was unmatched, Mr. Dill added. He understood what worked at a larger school may not apply in New Suffolk’s unique district and his approach on the board reflected that, Mr. Dill said.

In 2012, when no candidate was on the ballot for school board, Mr. Cooper tied with another resident as a write-in candidate. On Election Night, he conceded the race to allow fellow resident Brooke Dailey to serve, saving the district time and money.

“Rather than have the school undertake the cost and the effort of another vote, he voluntarily withdrew and allowed his opponent to claim the seat,” Mr. Dill said. “It was a very selfless act.”

Chief Flatley said grief counseling was scheduled Thursday night for members of the fire department who were struggling with the news.

Mr. Dill said as the next couple weeks pass, the magnitude of Mr. Cooper’s loss will fully begin to set in.

“People knew who he was even if they didn’t know him very well,” he said. “In some less direct ways, everybody feels affected and it has had, and will continue to have, a very big impact on how we go forward.”

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck and on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will take place 10 a.m. Monday at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Internment with military honors will take place at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Cutchogue Fire Department.

Photo caption: Jason Cooper at a school board meeting in June 2015. (Credit: Nicole Smith, file)

